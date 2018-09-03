Iraqi lawmakers attend the first session of the Parliament after elections, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Iraqi President Fuaad Masum (L) delivers a speech during the first session of the new parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C-L) and Iraqi President Fuaad Masum (C-R) along with members of the new parliament during the first session in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Iraq's newly-elected parliament held its first session on Monday, more than three months after the country's legislative elections.

Lawmakers are expected to vote for a parliamentary speaker and are to elect a new president within a month.