The Iraqi Parliament on Sunday took the first step toward expelling all foreign troops deployed in the Arab country after Washington killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport.
Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution asking the government to "end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prevent them from using (its) territory, water and air space for any reason."