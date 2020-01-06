An Iranian man walks next to a huge poster of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in a street of Tehran, Iran, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

People mourn next to the coffins of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Najaf, Iraq, 04 January 2020 (issued 05 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ALI Al-MUMEN

Iranians take part during the funeral ceremony of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in the city of Ahvaz southern Iran, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/HOSSEIN MERSADI

Members of Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) carry the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani upon his arrival at the Ahvaz international airport, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/HOSSEIN MERSADI

Iranians carrying the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Mohammad Hossein Taghi

Women supporters of Hezbollah carry pictures of slain the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (L) with Arabic words reads 'On the road to Quds' as they wait for a televised speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Baghdad (Iraq), 05/01/2020.- A handout photo made available by Iraqi prime minister office shows Iraqi parliamentarians attending a session in Baghdad, Iraq, 05 January 2020. Iraqi parliamentarians voted on a resolution to remove the US troops and cancel the security agreement between Iraq and US after the killing of top Iranian military leader in the country. The US Pentagon announced that Iran's Quds Force leader Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed on 03 January 2020 following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. (Bagdad) EFE/EPA/PRIME MINISTER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Demonstrators march to the Trump International Hotel to protest US military involvement in the Middle East in Washington, DC, USA, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Iraqi Parliament on Sunday took the first step toward expelling all foreign troops deployed in the Arab country after Washington killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport.

Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution asking the government to "end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prevent them from using (its) territory, water and air space for any reason."