Iraqi displaced people flee their houses due to the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic state group (IS) at an old city area, western Mosul, Iraq, July 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/OMAR ALHAYALI

Iraq is due to present a 10-year reconstruction plan worth $100 billion at an upcoming international donor conference in Kuwait following the country's complete liberation from the Islamic State terror organization, the Iraqi planning minister announced on Monday.

According to Kuwait's state-run Kuna news agency, Salman al-Jumaili said $47 billion would be allocated to rebuilding infrastructure and government facilities.