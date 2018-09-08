An armed group on Saturday launched three mortar rounds against the international airport in Basra, Iraq's second-largest city and the site of ongoing violent protests, although the attack did not leave any known victims, a local security source told EFE.

The shells hit an empty lot inside the airport, according to EFE's source, who asked for anonymity and works for the security forces in the southern city, located a little over 500 kilometers (311 miles) to the southeast of the capital, Baghdad.