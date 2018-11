Iraqi soldiers use crane to remove a concrete barrier at the gates of the Green Zone, Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGHDAD OPERATIONS COMMAND HANDOUT

The Iraqi security forces began removing concrete blocks that have protected Baghdad's Green Zone since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a military source told EFE Wednesday.

The removal comes in preparation for reopening the heavily fortified zone, where the embassies of the United States and some European countries, as well as official buildings, are located.