Members of Iraqi Shiite group known as Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) patrol an area in Tuz, southern Kirkuk city, Iraq, Oct. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BAREQ AL-SAMARRAI

Iraqi government forces on Sunday began a military operation to clear remnants of the Islamic State terror organization from southwestern Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, according to a Popular Mobilization Forces statement.

The operation includes the Federal Police and the PMF - an umbrella term for a number of predominantly Shiite militia groups - and targets the city of Riyad and surrounding areas in the Hawija region, the statement said.