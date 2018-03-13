Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday announced the resumption of international flights to the two main cities in Iraqi Kurdistan - Erbil and Sulaymaniyah - following their suspension in Sept. 2017 in response to the autonomous region's independence referendum.

Haider al-Abadi's statement said international flights would be resumed within one week, after authorities in Kurdistan, located in northern Iraq, agreed to hand over control of their airports and border posts to federal authorities at Iraq's Ministry of Interior.