Members of the Kurdish opposition New Generation movement speak during a press conference at the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Members of the Kurdish opposition Change movement speak during a press conference at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

The Iraqi Parliament on Tuesday selected Kurdish politician Barham Saleh to be the country's new president by an absolute majority in the second voting round.

Saleh secured 219 votes, compared with 22 cast for his rival Fuad Hussein.