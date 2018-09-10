Iraqi protesters wave the Iraqi national flag outside the municipalities buildings of Basra , southern Iraq on Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

The prime minister of Iraq on Monday made his first visit to the southern city of Basra following more than a week of deadly anti-government protests, his press office reported, in which government offices, political party headquarters and the Iranian consulate were set on fire.

Haider al-Abadi led a ministerial delegation to work with the oil-rich province's local government to address the demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and the lack of basic services such as water and electricity.