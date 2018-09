An Iraqi Shiite Muslim is covered in blood as he cuts himself with a sword during the religious festival of Ashura at Sadr city in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

An Iraqi Shiite Muslim is covered in blood as he cuts himself with a sword during the religious festival of Ashura at Sadr city in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi Shia on Thursday commemorated the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

Ashura is believed to be the day Moses - considered an important prophet in Islam - led the Jews to safety by parting the Red Sea, but it is also the same day the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein was killed in battle in AD 680, making the event a solemn occasion for Shia worldwide, who deeply revere Hussein.