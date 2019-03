A view of different models of planes of Air China at Beijing Capital International Airport, China, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ireland has joined a growling list of countries to ground Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jetliners, the country’s air transport regulator said Tuesday.

A number of authorities, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, China and Singapore, have suspended use of the aircraft after Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash which killed all 157 occupants.