NO Campaign posters are fixed outside a Catholic church in Dublin, Ireland, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aidan Crawley

NO Campaign posters are fixed beside a sign for a polling station in Dublin, Ireland, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aidan Crawley

Early morning on Friday, polling stations across Ireland opened voting in a referendum to amend the country's controversial and tough abortion law.

Between 06.00 to 21.00 GMT hours, more than three million people would vote on the referendum, convened by the government, led by the Christian Democratic party Fine Gael, with a view to amending the strict law, that was enacted in 2013 (first in the history of Ireland), and is considered one of the most restrictive in Europe.