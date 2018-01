Demonstrators gather and hold banners to protest for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution in Ireland, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Prime Minister of Ireland announced Monday that the country will hold a referendum to reform the law on abortion, which is currently allowed only when a woman's life is at risk.

After four hours of debate, the Irish Cabinet adopted this decision, which could change a law that is 35 years old and one of the most restrictive in Europe.