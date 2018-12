Protesters hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine in Berlin, Germany,June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The lower house of the Irish parliament is set to hold a vote on a draft bill imposing a boycott on all goods and services produced in illegal Jewish settlements on Palestinian soil, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

The Dáil Éireann, as the legislative chamber is known in Irish Gaelic, is scheduled to vote on the measure in early 2019 after the Seanad Éireann (upper house) passed the draft law, titled "The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018," last week.