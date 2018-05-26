Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at a joint press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Ireland's prime minister, or Taoiseach, on Saturday hailed what he described as Irish voters' resounding support for the proposed abortion reform that was put to referendum and said it proved the country's unity on an issue that had divided it for decades.

Leo Varadkar referred to Friday's ballot on the abolition of the constitution's eighth amendment _ where exit polls predict that 68-69 percent of voters chose "Yes" _ as evidence of a mandate to soften Ireland's strict abortion laws, currently some of the harshest in Europe.