Cathrina Cahill of Ireland is escorted after her sentencing in the Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EWFE/ERIK ANDERSON

An Australian court on Wednesday sentenced an Irish woman to eight years in prison for the manslaughter of her fiancé.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales sentenced to Cathrina Cahill, 27, to “eight years imprisonment with a non–parole period of 5 years," according to the judgment summary.