An Iraqi soldier flashes the victory sign over a destroyed armored truck at the Baiji oil refinery in northern Iraq, on Oct. 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

At least four Islamic State extremists were killed on Thursday and six policemen injured when the terror organization carried out an attack against a security checkpoint in the northern Iraqi province of Saladin, security sources told EFE.

The sources said the police officials shot the militants, who were wearing explosive belts at a checkpoint in the city of Baiji, located in the western part of Saladin.