Afghan man inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan women attend the group burial ceremony of students, a day after the suicide attack which targeted an educational training center in the capital Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Islamic State terror organization on Thursday claimed responsibility for a recent attack on an educational center in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed at least 34 people and wounded 56.

The suicide attack took place at a Shia-minority neighborhood of the Afghan capital on Wednesday.