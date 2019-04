Police and locals inpect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Locals and police gather at the Secon church Batticalova central road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police and locals inpect the damage and fataliaties in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka have been claimed by the Islamic State, while a minister said they could have been retaliation for the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Around 320 people were killed and 500 others injured in a series of coordinated explosions at churches and hotels, local police said on Tuesday.