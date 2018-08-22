The head of the Islamic State terrorist group, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, on Wednesday called on his followers to continue with their armed struggle in the first message he has released in almost a year and at a time when the organization has lost almost all the territory it had controlled in Syria and Iraq.

"If the faithful abandon their religion, their patience and jihad against the enemy, they are going to be defeated," said Al Baghdadi in a 54-minute audio recording disseminated on Telegram, the authenticity of which could not be verified.