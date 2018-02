Indonesian cleric Aman Abdurrahman (C, orange), also known as Oman Rohman, during his first trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An alleged ideologue of terror organization Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, linked to the Islamic State, went on trial Thursday for his role in a 2016 attack in the Indonesian capital.

The cleric, Oman Rohman, popularly known as Aman Abdurrahman, was one of the founders of the organization, which has been the most active radical Islamist group in Indonesia in the last two years.