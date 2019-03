Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown founder of Nadia's Initiative (right with scarf on her head) during a meal with the family of Nadia Murad, the 2018 co-recipient of Nobel Peace Prize in Sinjar, Iraq, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown

The Islamic State terror organization is expected to continue existing despite its imminent military defeat for as long as it still retains some connection with its adherents, an activist told EFE in an interview published Saturday.

With the last IS-held territory in Syria, Al Baguz, under attack by Syrian Democratic Forces, Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown confirmed that countering the organization's ideology should be based on two pillars.