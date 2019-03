Dr. Abdulaziz Othman al-Twaijri, the director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), during an interview with EFE in Rabat, Morocco, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FATIMA ZOHRA BOUAZIZ

Dr. Abdulaziz Othman al-Twaijri, the director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), during an interview with EFE in Rabat, Morocco, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FATIMA ZOHRA BOUAZIZ

There were many causes of Islamophobia in the West but it was mainly born when an anti-Muslim right-wing wave started influencing how the public views history, according to the director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Dr. Abdulaziz Othman al-Twaijri told EFE that the "instrumentalization of history" was useful in getting extremists to attack Islam.