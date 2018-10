People attend the funeral for victims of the suicide bombings that hit al-Sweida province on July 25 and claimed the lives of dozens of people in al-Swaida, Southern Syria, July 27, 2018. Islamic State threatened on Oct 4, 2018, to execute over two dozen women and children it kidnapped in southwest Syria if the Assad government doesn't halt a months-long offensive against its fighters in the area. EPA-EFE (FILE)/STR

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) handout photo shows Syrian President Bashar Assad (L) at the Central Committee of al-Baath Arab Socialist Party, Damascus, Syria, Oct 7, 2018. Islamic State threatened on Oct 4, 2018, to execute kidnapped women and children if Assad's government doesn't halt a months-long offensive against IS in the area. EPA-EFE (FILE)/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People carry syrian revolution flags during protests in Kafr Nabl town, Maarrat al-Nu'man District, rebels-held Idlib province, Syria, Sep 14, 2018. Islamic State threatened on Oct 4, 2018, to execute over two dozen women and children it kidnapped in southwest Syria if the Assad government doesn't halt a months-long offensive against its fighters in the area EPA-EFE (FILE)/STR

Islamic State has threatened to execute more than two dozen women and children it kidnapped in southwest Syria if the Assad government doesn't halt a months-long offensive against its fighters in the area by Friday, Dow Jones Newswires said in a report made available to EFE.

An unverified video showed the militants executing one of the female hostages earlier this week, which triggered demonstrations in the province of Sweida as people demanded government protection.