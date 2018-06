A video grab taken from an undated handout video released by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shows its head Mullah Fazlullah at an undisclosed location on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. EPA-EFE FILE/TTP HO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

An undated handout video grab file taken from footage released by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2014 shows its head Mullah Fazlullah (C) at an undisclosed location on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. EPA-EFE FILE/TTP HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The government of Pakistan on Thursday confirmed the death of the head of the Pakistani Taliban in an airstrike by the United States in eastern Afghanistan carried out last week.

A foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the death of Mullah Fazlullah, who had headed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the main Taliban offshoot in the country, since 2013.