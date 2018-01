Indian security forces stand guard near the site of an Improved Explosive Device (IED) planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers take vigil near the site of an Improved Explosive Device (IED) planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The army of Pakistan on Monday accused Indian troops of killing four of their soldiers at the Line of Control - LOC, the de facto border between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region -, where three Indian soldiers were also killed in a counterattack.

"Troops were busy in Line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round," Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistan army said in a statement.