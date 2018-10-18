Senior Advisor to the Grand Mufti of Egypt Ibrahim Negm during the conclusion of the fourth edition of the “Renovations of Fatwa” conference held in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shady Roshdy

Grand muftis, Islamic religious leaders, from 73 countries participate in the conclusion of the fourth edition of the “Renovations of Fatwa” conference held in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shady Roshdy

Grand muftis, Islamic religious leaders, from 73 countries, on Thursday concluded a three-day conference aimed at moderating how religious figures discuss Islam so as to counter the effects of extremism and increase the involvement of Muslim youth in peaceful displays of their faith.

During the fourth edition of the conference, held in Cairo and focused on the issuance of "fatwa" - religious guidelines promulgated by religious leaders - participants discussed a broad spectrum of topics, including organ transplants, divorce and stem cells.