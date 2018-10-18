Grand muftis, Islamic religious leaders, from 73 countries, on Thursday concluded a three-day conference aimed at moderating how religious figures discuss Islam so as to counter the effects of extremism and increase the involvement of Muslim youth in peaceful displays of their faith.
During the fourth edition of the conference, held in Cairo and focused on the issuance of "fatwa" - religious guidelines promulgated by religious leaders - participants discussed a broad spectrum of topics, including organ transplants, divorce and stem cells.