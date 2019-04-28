Security personnel stand alert near the suspected militant hideout after an explosion and a gunbattle in Sainthamarudu, eastern Sri Lanka, Apr 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

An assault rifle is seen at the site after a gunbattle in Sainthamarudu, eastern Sri Lanka, Apr 27, 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

The Islamic State terror organization on Saturday claimed responsibility for an "ambush" carried out by three jihadists, saying that caused it 17 deaths and injuries in Sri Lanka after authorities in the South Asian country confirmed 16 dead in an operation against terrorists in the eastern town of Kalmunai.

The Amaq agency, linked to the Islamic State, reported through the social network Telegram, that 17 police officers were killed or wounded in an ambush prepared by three jihadists of the Islamic State, referring to an incident during the night of Friday to Saturday.