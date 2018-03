Afghan security officials carry a body of a victim from the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted crowds gathering for the commemoration of the death of Shiite Hazara minority political leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The Islamic State terror group on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack against the Shia Hazara minority in western Kabul, which killed at least 10 people and wounded another 18.

In an unverified statement on the Telegram app, the IS said that the attacker, Uzman al Jarasani, had targeted a group of Shias near a Husseiniya (Shia place of worship), wearing an explosive vest.