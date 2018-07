Afghan security officials stand guard on a highway in Diwagai area of Siwaki district of Kunar province, Afghanistan, Oct 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Armed men from the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) kidnapped 12 mine removal staff working for an Afghan organization in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, an official told EFE Thursday.

The kidnapping of the members of the Agency for Rehabilitation and Energy Conservation in Afghanistan (AREA), which clears mines, took place Wednesday in Manogai province, the provincial governor's spokesperson Abdul Ghani Musamim said.