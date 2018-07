Syrian soldiers hold up the national flag at the Nassib border crossing in the southern Syrian city of Daraa on July 7, 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The Islamic State terror organization killed at least 183 people, both combatants and civilians, in fighting and suicide bombings in southern Syria, according to a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom-based war monitor reported that IS militants killed 89 civilians in dawn attacks on villages near the city of al-Suwayda, the capital of the southern province of the same name.