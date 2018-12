Bangladesh armed forces officials demonstrate the operation of an Electronic Voting Machine to voters at Shere-E-Bangla Girls Collage in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Left Democratic Alliance (CPB) candidate Md Abu Taher Hossain (R) distributes leaflets and campaign among prospective voters ahead of the national polls in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Islamist parties in Bangladesh have taken a backseat in the upcoming national elections, but still hope their participation will be a key factor when the country's millions of voters cast their ballots on Dec.30 to elect a new government.

The religious groups in Bangladesh have traditionally sided with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.