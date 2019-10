An Islamist group in Pakistan has thrown up a challenge to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan by organizing a countrywide march that was on its way to Islamabad on Wednesday, demanding his resignation and fresh elections.

“Our first demand is the resignation of the prime minister as he is incompetent," Akram Khan Durrani, the deputy general secretary of the breakaway faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam led by of its leader Fazal-ur-Rehman.