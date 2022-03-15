Verbal, physical and digital Islamophobic attacks increased in Australia after the white supremacist terror attack carried out on Mar. 15, 2019 in neighboring New Zealand, according to a report published on Tuesday on the third anniversary of the tragedy.
The "Islamophobia in Australia" report, published by the Charles Sturt University and three religious organizations, indicates that after the mass shootings by Australian national Brenton Tarrant at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, in which 51 Muslims died, mosque vandalism increased by four times.