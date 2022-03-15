Christchurch mosque attack gunman Brenton Tarrant listens to victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 25 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated file image shows Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019 (reissued 23 April 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the muslim community celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque in Sydney, Australia, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Verbal, physical and digital Islamophobic attacks increased in Australia after the white supremacist terror attack carried out on Mar. 15, 2019 in neighboring New Zealand, according to a report published on Tuesday on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

The "Islamophobia in Australia" report, published by the Charles Sturt University and three religious organizations, indicates that after the mass shootings by Australian national Brenton Tarrant at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, in which 51 Muslims died, mosque vandalism increased by four times.