File image shows a woman walking past a banner 'Freedom Now for Assange' at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, Aug 3, 2018. WikiLeaks on Sep 27, 2018 announced it was naming Kristinn Hrafnsson as successor to Julian Assange as editor-in-chief. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kristinn Hrafnsson, journalist and spokesman for the WikiLeaks organisation during a press conference at the Geneva Press Club, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 26, 2015 (reissued 27 September 2018). WikiLeaks on 27 September 2018 announced it was naming Kristinn Hrafnsson as successor to Julien Assange as editor-in-chief. EFE-EPA (FILE) /SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (C) accompanied by Jennifer Robinson (R) member of his legal team and Kristinn Hrafnsson (L) a spokesman for the Wikileaks organization, arrive at Belmarsh Magistrates court in London, Britain, Feb. 8, 2011 (reissued 27 September 2018). WikiLeaks on 27 September 2018 announced it was naming Kristinn Hrafnsson as successor to Julien Assange as editor-in-chief. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ KERIM OKTEN

The computer programmer Julian Assange on Thursday announced on his Twitter account his decision to step down as director of Wikileaks, the organization he founded, although he said he would remain on its editorial board.

Assange has since 2012 been a resident at Ecuador's London embassy.