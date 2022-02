Two researchers clear away their plates after eating supper at Chile's Profesor Julio Escudero base on Antarctica's King George Island on Dec. 16, 2021. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

A group of Chilean students with personnel from Chile's Profesor Julio Escudero base on Antarctica's King George Island ride in a boat on Fildes Bay, on Dec. 17, 2021. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, altering our lives with long and disruptive lockdowns, few imagined that isolating oneself could be needed even in such remote spots as the planet's deserts, space or Antarctica.

But the virus has infiltrated the "white continent" and has also changed the routine for thousands of workers there, who are confined and isolated in one of the most isolated spots on Earth, where the vacant immensity and the wind provide the only regular company.