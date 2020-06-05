Chinese artist Zhang Hui poses for a portrait next to his artworks during the group exhibition 'Meditations in an Emergency' at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, in Beijing, China, 02 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at Make Bad Cookies artwork by Payne Zhu as he visits the group exhibition 'Meditations in an Emergency' at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, in Beijing, China, 02 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman poses for photos while visiting The Purpose of Disease installation by Amiko Li as she visits the group exhibition 'Meditations in an Emergency' at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, in Beijing, China, 02 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Mask-wearing nurses, computers that vomit supposed news on current events and videos of animals taking over now-empty streets - these are some of the works of Chinese artists offering an insight into the post-pandemic world.

The exhibition "Meditations in an Emergency" at Beijing's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art underlines the role of art as a space for deliberation as it brings together works of 26 artists, prompting viewers to reflect on problems brought about by the novel coronavirus, as well as others that have lingered for years. EFE-EPA