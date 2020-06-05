Mask-wearing nurses, computers that vomit supposed news on current events and videos of animals taking over now-empty streets - these are some of the works of Chinese artists offering an insight into the post-pandemic world.
The exhibition "Meditations in an Emergency" at Beijing's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art underlines the role of art as a space for deliberation as it brings together works of 26 artists, prompting viewers to reflect on problems brought about by the novel coronavirus, as well as others that have lingered for years. EFE-EPA