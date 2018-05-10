Long-exposure photograph showing missiles fired by Israel from occupied sections of the Golan Heights toward military targets in Syria on May 10, 2018. Israel accused Iranian forces in Syria of firing approximately 20 rockets at Israeli defensive positions in the Golan region. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli military accused Iranian forces of firing about 20 rockets against its defensive lines in the occupied Golan Heights shortly after midnight on Thursday.

"At approximately ... 10 minutes past midnight, forces belonging to the Iranian Quds force fired approximately 20 projectiles, most of them are probably rockets but that is yet to be determined, towards the forward line of (Israeli) positions in the Golan Heights," army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters in a telephone conference call.