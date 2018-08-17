Eight years after blocking the delivery of tons of letters, packages and internet purchases, Israel allowed the transfer of about 10 and a half tons of mail that had been held at the border to arrive in Palestine, director of the Palestinian postal service told EFE Friday.

According to Hussein Sawafta, COGAT, an Israeli military organization responsible for the coordination of government activities in the territories, along with the Palestinian ministry of communications, permitted the delivery of the mail in a one-time transfer to the Palestinian city of Jericho.