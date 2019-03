Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Brazil is to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as an extension of its embassy in Tel Aviv, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday.

Katz's announcement came during the official visit to Israel that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began earlier in the day.