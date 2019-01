Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to Minister of Science Ophir Akunis at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GALI TIBBON / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GALI TIBBON / POOL

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a plan to tackle violence against women, allocating 50 million shekels ($13.67 million) to boost efforts, the government press office announced.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the government would have a different approach to fight domestic violence.