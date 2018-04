Palestinians inspect the damaged house of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Jamal al-Qumbaa after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank City of Jenin, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians inspect the damaged house of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Jamal al-Qumbaa after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank City of Jenin, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israel army flattens home of Palestinian with alleged ties to rabbi's killing

Israeli troops on Tuesday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian who allegedly assisted in the killing of a rabbi, according to security forces.

Ahmed Jamal Qumba was arrested and charged with aiding in January's shooting in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was killed.