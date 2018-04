An Israeli soldier aims at Palestinians protesters during clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Gaza Strip, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli soldiers early Thursday killed a Palestinian man nearing the border with the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army and Palestinian medical officials.

The Palestinian health ministry said that a medical team found the body of the man close to the border fence in northern the coastal enclave, giving no further details on his identity.