Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flags during protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli troops fire tear-gas at Palestinians protesters during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli soldiers shot and wounded at least five Palestinians approaching the border of the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a post to Twitter its "troops identified five suspects, at least one of which was armed, approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. In response, the troops fired towards the suspects."