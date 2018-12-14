Israeli forces and medics inspect the scene of a drive-by shooting attack next to the Israeli West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, near Ramallah, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Forty Palestinians were detained by Israeli security forces over accusations of belonging to the Islamist movement Hamas and suspected participation in terror activities and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army announced Friday.

The arrest comes after two Israelis were killed and two others critically wounded Thursday in a gun attack near the Jewish settlement of Givat Asaf in the West Bank after a Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop.