Israeli forces and medics inspect the scene of a drive-by shooting attack next to the Israeli West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, near Ramallah, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel's security forces on Tuesday said a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting attack in the West Bank had been arrested.

Asam Barghouti allegedly opened fire on a group of Israelis on Dec. 13 at a bus stop near the Israeli settlement of Givat Assaf, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding a third and a civilian.