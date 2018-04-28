Palestinians protesters take cover from tear-gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Stip, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters carry a wounded young man during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Stip, Apr. 27 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Stip, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel bombed six naval targets of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight, the Israeli army said.

The bombing was in response to an attempt at mass infiltration during the protests on Friday, the army said.