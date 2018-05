A Palestinian protester throws back an Israeli tear-gas grenade during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, 25 May 2018 (issued 26 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw stones during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, 25 May 2018 (issued 26 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A kite with a Molotov cocktail is flown by Palestinian protesters during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, 25 May 2018 (issued 26 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry a wounded protester during clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City on, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, 25 May 2018 (issued 26 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday attacked Hamas positions in Gaza, in response to an infiltration that took place hours earlier when four Palestinians threw a petrol bomb after crossing the fence into Israel, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) reported.

The infiltrators also left behind a tent with the message "March of Return: returning to the lands of Palestine", according to an IDF statement.