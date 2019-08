Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar (R) and Rashida Tlaib speak about President Trump's Twitter attacks against them in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic Reps Ilhan Omar (R) and Rashida Tlaib speak at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 15, 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Israeli government said Thursday that it will not allow two US Muslim lawmakers who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to enter the country.

Officials announced the veto shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Israel to bar the visit by Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.