Israeli soldiers inspect the remains of an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that was shot down after a hit by Syrian anti-aircraft system, near the northern Israeli Kibbutz (collective community) of Harduf, Feb. 10 2018. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONEN ZVULUN/POOL

Israel's prime minister on Sunday laid the blame for his country's airstrikes inside Syrian territory on his regional enemies Iran and Syria, but Tehran rejected the accusations.

Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iranian aggression provoked Saturday's cross-border bombing raids was deemed groundless by the Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, following several waves of Israeli airstrikes in Syria after an Iranian drone allegedly entered Israeli-controlled airspace.